eDiets.com (NASDAQ:DIET) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of eDiets.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIET) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.02, approximately 6,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

About eDiets.com (NASDAQ:DIET)

eDiets.com, Inc uses technology to bring weight loss solutions to both consumers and businesses. The Company generates revenue in four ways. It sells digital weight-loss programs. It also offers a weight loss oriented meal delivery services. The Company derives licensing revenues for the use of the intellectual property and development revenues related to the planning, design and development of private-label nutrition Websites.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for eDiets.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDiets.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.