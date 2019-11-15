Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.17. 12,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41.

In other news, insider John N. Hill acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,989.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

