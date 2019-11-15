Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, insider John N. Hill acquired 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $839,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

