Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.47. Ebix has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.41). Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ebix news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 22,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $668,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,163,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,526,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ebix by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ebix by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ebix by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ebix by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

