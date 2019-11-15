Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,120 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $75,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $618,589.89. Insiders sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486 over the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SOI opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

