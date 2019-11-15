Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $568,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after acquiring an additional 549,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,900,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 47.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 639,237 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 95.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,234,000 after acquiring an additional 867,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Oshkosh by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,766,000 after acquiring an additional 109,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $5,644,322 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

