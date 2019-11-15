e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 61,763 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,088,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $807,395.40.

On Thursday, October 17th, Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $409,326.47.

On Thursday, October 10th, Tarang Amin sold 99,532 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $1,701,997.20.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tarang Amin sold 18,287 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $330,263.22.

On Thursday, September 19th, Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $386,801.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $107,635.23.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $834.55 million, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

