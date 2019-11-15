DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.33 ($59.68).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

