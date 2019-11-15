Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $74,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,243. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

