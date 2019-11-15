Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

11/1/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

10/31/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/22/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

10/8/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

9/17/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dunkin’ Brands performed in line with the industry year to date. The company’s franchised business model, various sales-building initiatives like product launches, aggressive expansion and ongoing loyalty program along with enhanced digital offerings bode well. Moreover, earnings estimates over the past 60 days have been witnessing an upward trend. With demand for coffee expected to grow going forward, Dunkin’ Brands is continuously adding new coffee beverages to the menu. However, it is witnessing dismal sales at Baskin-Robbins International, which adds to the concern. Intense competition from larger fast-casual companies, a soft consumer spending environment, challenging international markets and a shift in ice cream consumption remain potent headwinds. Also, high costs of operations raise a concern.”

Shares of DNKN stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $76.29. 1,189,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,536. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,596,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

