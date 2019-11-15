Dror Levy Sells 25,000 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.77. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DSP Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in DSP Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DSP Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DSP Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

