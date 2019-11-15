Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$30.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.92.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

D.UN traded up C$0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.50. 122,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.91. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$21.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.