Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.92.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$29.50 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.84.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

