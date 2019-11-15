Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Apyx Medical Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 2,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 222,316 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

