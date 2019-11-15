Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 122,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSS shares. Aegis started coverage on Document Security Systems in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Document Security Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 6,000,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,682 shares in the company, valued at $623,304.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Document Security Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Document Security Systems worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Document Security Systems has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

