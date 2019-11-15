Dock Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Dock has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Binance and CoinBene. Dock has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $2.23 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00239959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.01452622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00143403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,091,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

