Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 320 to GBX 290. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group traded as low as GBX 268.90 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 269.70 ($3.52), with a volume of 2192490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.30 ($3.66).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.45 ($4.36).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

