Digital Fantasy Sports Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.69 or 0.07267661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017821 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

