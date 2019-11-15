Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Up 15% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shot up 15% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.36, 612,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 345% from the average session volume of 137,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million.

Get Digi International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digi International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Digi International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.