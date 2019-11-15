DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,204,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,054,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $364,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $5,810,000.

DRH stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

