Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $30.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,756,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,273. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,515 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 364.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,751 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,600,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,762 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.