Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €38.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €38.00 ($44.19) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DWNI. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.80 ($40.47) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of DWNI traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €34.53 ($40.15). The company had a trading volume of 800,201 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.01.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

