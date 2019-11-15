Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.80 ($40.47) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.38 ($44.63).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA:DWNI traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €34.53 ($40.15). 800,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.