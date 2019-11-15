Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.70 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

