Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.70 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.
Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.