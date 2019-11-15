Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.72 ($32.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.45 ($41.22).

DPW traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €34.34 ($39.92). The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,212 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

