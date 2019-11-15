Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.45 ($41.22).

DPW traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €34.34 ($39.92). The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,212 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.51. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

