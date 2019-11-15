Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €34.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €34.50 ($40.12) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.72 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.45 ($41.22).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €34.34 ($39.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,212 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.