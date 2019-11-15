Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €25.36 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.45 ($41.22).

Shares of FRA DPW traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €34.34 ($39.92). 3,291,212 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.53. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

