Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €28.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.40 ($34.19).

ETR:DEQ traded up €0.40 ($0.47) on Thursday, hitting €27.10 ($31.51). The stock had a trading volume of 110,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 1 year high of €28.48 ($33.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.60.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

