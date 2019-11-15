Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.45 ($41.22).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €34.34 ($39.92). 3,291,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.11 and its 200-day moving average is €29.53. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

