Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 146,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,704. CAE has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 33.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CAE by 22.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $225,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

