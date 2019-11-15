Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other Dermira news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 23,419 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dermira alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DERM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 777,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,377. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $441.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Dermira has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DERM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dermira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.12.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.