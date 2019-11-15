Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $49.01, 650 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91.

Delivery Hero Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.