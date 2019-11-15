Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $2,274,660.00 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DE stock opened at $174.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 56.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 164.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

