DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $887,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

