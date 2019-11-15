Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given “Buy” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.59. 281,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $148,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,311,260. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 110.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 63,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

