Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 3,324 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after buying an additional 488,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 282,497 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,115,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 163,071 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 101,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

