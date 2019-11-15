DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DBS GRP HOLDING/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

