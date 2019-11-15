Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 196,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,272. Dare Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

