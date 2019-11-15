Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 461,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Danone has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

