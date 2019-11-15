Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 53,400 Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 725,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,382,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 709,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 26.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 465,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSBR shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

BSBR stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

