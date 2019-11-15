Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in LGI Homes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in LGI Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LGI Homes by 59.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 15.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,392,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $724,063.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGIH opened at $71.58 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LGIH. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.