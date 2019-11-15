Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 770 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

TAP opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

