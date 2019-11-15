Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $483,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,705,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 229,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 72,962 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $713,074.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,639.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $164,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,523 shares of company stock worth $4,329,712 over the last three months. 10.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

