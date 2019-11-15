Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

