Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,510,000 after acquiring an additional 119,590 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,209,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,775,000 after acquiring an additional 706,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 89,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $116.87 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,756.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,526,491 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $124.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.