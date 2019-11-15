D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10, RTT News reports. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $54.12. 964,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.48.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

