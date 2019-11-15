D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.20% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 88,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 651,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.34 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

