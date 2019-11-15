D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,889 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,695,000 after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,410,000 after acquiring an additional 580,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $96.64 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $5,537,887.14. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,820 shares of company stock worth $7,838,977. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

