D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.95 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 119.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:SCI opened at $43.45 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $246.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 230,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $10,837,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,104.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $370,431.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,737,089. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

